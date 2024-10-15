UAE launches Official Time reference clock to enhance timekeeping accuracy

The UAE has launched an official time reference clock that use a caesium atomic reference clock, establishing a highly precise standard for measuring time.

The UAE Official Time is regarded as an advanced model for time measurement. The caesium clock’s frequency is based on the invariant properties of the caesium atom, making it a highly accurate standard for determining time.

By establishing this standard, the UAE can ensure that its timekeeping is consistent and accurate, which is essential for various applications, including telecommunications, navigation, and scientific research.

Emirates Metrology Institute (EMI) contributes to International Atomic Time (TAI), enhancing the accuracy of Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) in the UAE.

As part of its efforts to improve time accuracy, EMI updates the UAE time scale (UTC-UAE) and provides time synchronisation services to its strategic customers, along with high-frequency calibration services.

The institute also maintains the only time standard in the country, which is linked to UTC, making it resistant to the risks of interference from satellite systems.