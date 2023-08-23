UAE: Latest Mahzooz millionaire plans to build dream home in India

Kicking off at the Museum of the Future, the DFF brings together futurists, foresight practitioners, thought leaders, and experts
The transformative power of Mahzooz was on full display at the 142nd weekly draws held on August 19 as two lucky winners saw their aspirations materialise having walked away with life changing prizes — one claiming Dh1,000,000 and the other securing Dh50,000 in gold coins.
Adding to the excitement, 826 other participants also received a total of Dh404,250 in prize money.
Rathish, an Indian national and father of two living in Sharjah, stands as Mahzooz's latest guaranteed millionaire. His commitment to participating in the UAE’s leading weekly draw for over two and a half years, culminated in his well-deserved reward of Dh1,000,000.
The 41-year-old is an ardent badminton fan and business owner who has lived in the UAE with his family for the past 14 years. Rathish and his wife were both thrilled and pleasantly surprised to receive the life-altering news from Mahzooz through an email. Rathish plans to use the prize money to build his dream home in India and expand his business in the UAE.
“I am extremely grateful for this opportunity. Finally, my endeavours have paid off and my dreams have come true,” Ratish said.
Another lucky winner emerged from the same weekly draw was Jocelyn, a 47-year-old single mother, who works as a technical support administrator for a private company in Dubai. Hailing from the Philippines, Jocelyn was overjoyed to secure gold coins worth Dh50,000 as part of the Mahzooz Golden Summer Draw. Having called the UAE home for over a decade, Jocelyn considers herself incredibly lucky, as this is not the first time she wins with Mahzooz.
Her previous victory in the 137th draw when she shared the second prize of Dh200,000 with other winners, sparked her belief in Mahzooz’s ability to change people’s lives. Jocelyn stated that she will not sell the gold coins and will retain them as a memento of this belief.
