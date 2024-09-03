UAE-Kuwait joint committee held; eight MoUs, Executive Programmes signed

The public has been urged to verify that companies have obtained the authority's license by visiting its website
The fifth session of the UAE-Kuwait Joint Higher Committee was held in Abu Dhabi; subsequently, eight MoUs and executive programmes were signed by the two countries.
The Committee meeting was chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Yahya, led his country's delegation to the Committee.
The MoUs and Executive Programmes include the following:
In his opening remarks, Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister, emphasising that the convening of the fifth session of the Joint Committee "reflects the deep fraternal ties between the two brotherly nations, established by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, hand in hand with his brothers late Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and late Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah."
The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports; Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture; Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education; Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State, and several senior officials from both countries.
On Monday, the UAE President also held a meeting with the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister. The meeting discussed the close and historic ties between the two countries, exploring ways to enhance cooperation and collaboration in various areas aimed at meeting their peoples' aspirations for development and prosperity.
