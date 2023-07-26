UAE joins alliance to promote sustainable biofuels, minister announces

By Reuters Published: Wed 26 Jul 2023, 11:05 AM Last updated: Wed 26 Jul 2023, 11:12 AM

The UAE has joined the Global Biofuels Alliance, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail Al Mazrouei said on Wednesday on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The alliance was founded by India, UK, and USA, with the aim of developing and promoting the use of sustainable and advanced biofuels.

The official announcement of the alliance came during the Clean Energy Ministerial Meeting in Goa on July 22, 2023, with a formal launch planned at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi in September this year.

The Minister noted that the UAE has been investing heavily in biofuels as part of its efforts to diversify its energy mix and reduce its carbon footprint.

