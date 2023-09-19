UAE: Job-seekers bag opportunities on day one of careers fair

Published: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 6:52 PM Last updated: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 7:58 PM

Enthusiastic Emirati job-seekers flocked to the Ru’ya Careers UAE job fair that began on Tuesday, with many of them walking away with jobs.

The fair, which runs until September 21, is seeing private sector companies and government entities offer jobs to Emiratis.

Numerous leaders within various industries shared with Khaleej Times that they have observed a consistent change in the attitudes of young Emirati citizens, as an increasing number of them consider opportunities in the private sector and explore possibilities beyond government-related fields.

Ibrahim Al Sayegh, Head of Emiratisation Strategy and Planning, Al-Futtaim Group said, “The turnout was so impressive that we've offered on-the-spot job positions to several candidates right here at the career fair. To ensure that every potential candidate gets an opportunity, we've established a 'Virtual Interview' area in response to the overwhelming interest.”

The company is offering hundreds of job opportunities specifically for Emiratis across all five of their business divisions — automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health, as well as our corporate office.

Students jubilant

There were some job-aspiring lucky students who managed to walk away employed, on the first day of the fair.

Anood Ali Abdulkarim Mohammed Ibrahim, Business management student at Ajman University said, “Attending the Ru'ya career fair has been a game-changer for me as an Emirati jobseeker. It's incredible how these events are bringing us closer to our dream jobs with such abundant opportunities. On my very first day at the fair, I had the privilege of securing an on-the-spot job offer from Al-Futtaim Group's automotive sector.”

He reiterated it’s a testament to the potential that career fairs like this offer to young professionals like him.

“It's not just about finding a job; it's about finding the right fit for our aspirations and talents. I'm excited to embark on this new journey and I'm grateful to Ru'ya and Al-Futtaim Group for making it all possible."

Exploring scholarship opportunities

Some students say the career fair is a good opportunity for senior school students to explore multiple scholarship opportunities apart from understanding career options.

They also say they are steadfast in their aim to make the country proud.

Aysha Younus Al Nasser, a Year 12 student at Uptown International School, is currently pursuing subjects like high-level Biology, Chemistry and Psychology. “The fair is interesting with regards to scholarships that are on offer for students. There are lots of scholarships for high school students and job opportunities. It helps me understand the various opportunities I may have ahead of me. I want to study medicine at MBRU. My school has given me a lot of learning opportunities as well.”

Employers highly value AI skills, and students recognize that possessing these abilities could prove beneficial for their future prospects.

With jobs requiring knowledge of AI or machine learning expected to increase by 71 per cent over the next five years, many pupils are drawn towards these scholarships.

“I found the RTA scholarships quite interesting as it has a lot of engineering opportunities and AI opportunities which is the main thing in our country at the moment. I want to make my country proud one day” she added.

High School graduate candidates were also attracted towards the on-site digital interviews at one of the Emirates’ interview pods integrated within the group’s creative stand.

“I found that interesting. Though I am interested in information technology, but I thought this was particularly exciting as individuals can test their potential and see where they stand,” said Maitha Al Shehhi (name changed upon request), a year 9 student.

