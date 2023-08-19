UAE issues warning to citizens in US over hurricane threat

Photo: AFP

Published: Sat 19 Aug 2023, 12:40 PM

The UAE Consulate in Los Angeles has asked citizens in the United States to exercise caution in a new advisory.

The authority asked Emiratis to be careful as hurricane Hillary is set to fall soon, causing a rainstorm.

The mission also urged citizens to follow safety instructions issued by the American authorities, while also providing an emergency number for UAE citizens.

"The Consulate operating for the UAE in Los Angeles calls upon the citizens of the country in the United States of America to exercise caution due to the extension of the impact of Hurricane "Hilary" in the form of a rainstorm. The mission stresses the need to follow the safety instructions issued by the US authorities, to contact in emergency cases at 0097180024 or 0097180044444."

