UAE issues warning to citizens in Thailand due to heavy rains, floods

The Sharjah Ruler ordered allocation of 500-metre beach in Lulu’iya area of Khorfakkan
The UAE mission in Bangkok called on the citizens of the country residing in Thailand to exercise caution due to the heavy rains and floods expected, especially in the coastal areas of the Southeast Asian country.
In a social media post, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) urged its citizens to follow safety instructions issued by the authorities on ground.
In case of any emergencies, citizens have been advised to contact on the following numbers: 0097180024 or 0097180044444. They can also get in touch by registering for the Tawajodi service.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
ALSO READ:
The Sharjah Ruler ordered allocation of 500-metre beach in Lulu’iya area of Khorfakkan
Flexibility in attendance and departure is granted in accordance with the regulations in force in the entity and with the approval of the director
Both sides stressed their nations' commitment to providing updates on requests, maintaining channels of communication between central authorities
The firm failed to maintain its paid up capital and equity
Drivers have been alerted of expected congestion in the area
Recycling has become increasingly important as users have begun replacing their devices much faster
His passion began in 2013, when he was just 18 years old – initially driven by his fascination with the ‘Fast and Furious’ films
The suspect told the court that he assaulted the 39-year-old at a mosque but had no intention to kill him