UAE issues warning to citizens in Japan over cyclone threat

After initial treatment in Oman, the man and his family were brought to UAE on a National Guard search and rescue plane
The UAE has warned its citizens in Japan due tropical cyclone 'Ampil' that is expected to hit the country.
Expected on the eastern coast of the country, those living in Kanto and Tohoku regions have been particularly advised to exercise caution.
The mission also stressed the need to follow safety instructions issued by authorities on ground.
In case of any emergencies, citizens are urged to contact on 0097180024 or 0097180044444 and register in the Tawajudi service.
