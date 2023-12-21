UAE issues advisory to citizens in Prague after mass shooting

Taking photos is strictly prohibited, and residents are advised to avoid the area
The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday issued an important advisory to its citizens in Prague, Czech Republic following a shooting incident at an university.
The ministry urged Emiratis to exercise caution and stay away from the area where the shooting occured, it said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
The ministry also called on its citizens to follow the safety instructions issued by the Czech authorities and to communicate in emergency cases via the emergency line at +97180024 and to register for the service.
A mass shooting at a Prague university on Thursday left 11 people dead — including the gunman — and nine seriously wounded, the Czech capital's emergency services department said on social platform X.
Czech police said shortly after 3pm locla time, that they were responding to a school shooting in Jan Palach Square near Prague's Old Town Square, before reporting that the gunman had been "eliminated."
(With inputs from Reuters)
