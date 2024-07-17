Unstable weather conditions: UAE issues advisory for citizens in Canada

Photo: Screengrab from Reuters video

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 10:01 AM Last updated: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 10:14 AM

The UAE embassy in Canada, on Wednesday, called on citizens to exercise caution due to prevailing unstable weather conditions.

Floods are expected in various regions of the country. In a post on X, the embassy called on all UAE citizens residing in Canada to follow safety instructions issued by authorities.

