UAE: Is your mobile at risk? Residents told how to protect devices

Published: Sun 7 Apr 2024, 8:24 PM

UAE residents are warned about the vulnerabilities their devices face, and authorities underscore the critical need for heightened awareness and proactive measures.

In this increasingly digitalised world, securing our mobile devices is paramount to protect against potential risks. One can mitigate these threats and safeguard their personal data by taking proactive steps. The Cyber Security Council has highlighted a real-life example to educate residents about the dangers posed by online disruptors.

After downloading an app, have you ever experienced your app being replaced by malicious versions? That's what happened in the 'Agent Smith' malware campaign.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This insidious campaign targeted Android devices, infecting over 25 million users worldwide by replacing legitimate apps with malicious versions aimed at stealing personal data. The malware spread through infected apps downloaded from third-party app stores, making detecting and avoiding the threat challenging.

Here's how to prevent your device from falling prey and safeguard your digital life:

Downloading apps from trusted sources

Enabling security features

Keeping your device updated with the latest security patches

A common misconception is that software updates only pertain to smartphones. However, updates play a crucial role in ensuring cyber safety across all your devices and applications – computers, tablets, smart appliances, and wearable devices included.

Ensuring the security of your devices and safeguarding yourself is only achieved by keeping them up to date, particularly as our devices intersect with various aspects of our lives.

If you prefer updating apps via Wi-Fi, set an alarm reminder to keep your apps and devices up-to-date without consuming your data plan.

4 tips for keeping you devices secure while updating software:

Regularly update your device's operating system and apps to keep your data safe

Download software updates from official sources to avoid cyber hacks

Backup important files to avoid losing your data updates

Enable automatic updates and avoid manual intervention to protect your device

Consider software and app updates for all your devices, including phones, laptops, wearables and tablets

ALSO READ: