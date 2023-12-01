UAE: Is your 4WD gathering dust in the parking lot? How to off-road safely

File photo

Published: Fri 1 Dec 2023, 1:44 PM

There are many 4WD owners in the UAE who are yet to get their vehicles to do what regular cars can’t: Go off the road. With so many desert expanses in the country, these vehicles are just roaring to unlock the thrills of dunes, rugged paths, and winding trails. Their owners have not ventured into the great outdoors as they are unsure about the safety aspect of a desert adventure.

But what if we told you there is a way to experience the unexplored terrains safely? Khaleej Times is returning with the fifth edition of its signature annual event that connects UAE residents with the desert.

The KT Desert Drive is not a desert safari where you are a passenger; it puts you in the driving seat of your 4WD as a guided convoy led by experienced marshals explores the desert.

Here is all you need to know about the fifth edition of the event, why you should sign up and how to do it.

When will the KT Desert Drive hit the dunes?

Over 500 enthusiasts will come together to drive through the deserts in a controlled and safe environment on December 9.

How do I sign up?

Register online on ktdesertdrive.com/online-booking/tickets.php and book your tickets. Once you make the payment, you will get a welcome pack that will have all the relevant instructions.

How much does a ticket cost?

Adult: Dh299

Child aged 6-11: Dh199

Children below 6 not allowed

Which area will the desert drive explore?

The Dunes, Ras Al Khaimah.

How will the day unfold?

Participants will arrive at the designated location and register themselves

They will collect the route map, meal plans and vouchers.

The drive will have multiple checkpoints. Ample signages along the route will ensure you are proceeding in the right direction.

Volunteers will ensure your safety as experienced marshals guide you through the desert.

Games, food and giveaways will keep the drivers engaged when they are not off-roading.

At the end of the drive, participants will be treated to live entertainment and dinner.

