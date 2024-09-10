UAE: Is too much screen time causing 'virtual autism' among children?

He was praised for his quick action, responsibility and courage
With children spending more time on screens than ever before, a controversial new term, 'virtual autism' has emerged. Medical professionals are trying to ascertain if excessive screen exposure could be causing autism-like symptoms in young children.
UAE-based specialists have raised concerns about the impact of digital overexposure on children's development.
Bushra Khan, a holistic psychotherapist at Wellth, defined virtual autism as "a term some experts use to describe autism-like behaviours that develop in young children who spend too much time on screens — like tablets, phones, or TVs — especially during their crucial early years”. She explained that unlike traditional autism — believed to be genetic and neurodevelopmental — virtual autism is linked to environmental factors, particularly a lack of real-world interaction.
Dr Alexandre Machado, a clinical neuropsychologist at Medcare Camali Clinic, said the term refers to the impact of excessive use of digital technology on children's behaviour and development.
While research suggests a correlation between heavy screen use and autism-like behaviours, Khan cautioned: "It’s important to note that while there is a correlation, it doesn’t necessarily mean that one causes the other."
These behaviours — like speech delays and poor eye contact —may resemble autism but do not always indicate an autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
Machado echoed this, stating: "Currently, there is no definitive scientific evidence establishing a direct link between excessive screen time and the development of autism-like symptoms in children."
The debate around whether screen time can cause such symptoms is ongoing, with experts like Machado advocating for further research.
Bushra Khan emphasised that children under three are at the greatest risk of developing virtual autism-related symptoms. "This age is a critical period for brain growth and learning social and language skills," she explained. "Excessive screen time can interfere with the development of these essential skills."
Machado, on the other hand, pointed to preschool and school-aged children as being particularly vulnerable. "Increased exposure to digital technology in these groups can lead to difficulties with attention, memory, and social skills.”
According to Khan, excessive screen time can "impact brain development by affecting areas responsible for attention, language, and social skills". Children who spend too much time on screens may experience delays in speech, have shorter attention spans, and struggle with real-world social interactions.
Machado added that physical activities, such as martial arts, can help mitigate these effects. "Jiu-jitsu... provides a form of physical exercise promoting health and well-being... [and] positively contributes to the overall development of the child."
Diversifying a child’s activities is key to balancing screen time and promoting cognitive and social growth.
Parents should be aware of potential symptoms of virtual autism. Khan highlighted early signs such as "limited eye contact, delayed speech, lack of interest in interacting with others, repetitive behaviours, a strong fixation on screens, and meltdowns when asked to stop using screens". However, unlike traditional autism, these behaviours often improve when screen time is reduced.
Machado advised parents to monitor for signs like "communication difficulties, isolation, irritability, and repetitive behaviours". Both experts stressed the importance of consulting a healthcare professional for a detailed assessment if concerns arise.
The good news is that the effects of virtual autism can often be reduced. Khan suggested that "cutting back significantly on screen time, especially for children under 3, can lead to big improvements". Encouraging face-to-face interactions, reading, and sensory-rich play can help reverse the symptoms.
Machado said along with promoting outdoor activities, specialised therapies, particularly those focusing on communication and social skills, can also be beneficial.
It’s important to note that virtual autism is not a widely accepted diagnosis. Khan explained: "It’s a concept that’s still debated among experts, as many are cautious about suggesting a direct link between screen time and autism."
Machado added that "the term 'virtual autism' is not widely accepted in the scientific community and remains a controversial topic".
