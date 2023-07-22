'UAE is a country of peace, can accommodate all': Head of Bohra community on his visit ahead of Ashara Mubaraka

An estimated 70,000 members will be attending the 10 day celebrations, including 50,000 coming from abroad

Over 70,000 Bohra community members gather in Dubai to mark Ashara Mubaraka, a period of ten days at the start of the Islamic new year that is dedicated to remembering the tragedy of Karbala and the plight of Imam Husain.

"The UAE is a country of peace and tolerance that can accommodate everyone," said Sultan Al Bohra Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin in Dubai, on the occasion of the celebration of the blessed ten days of Muharram.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, also met the head of the Bohra community, who is currently visiting the UAE.

Thousands of Bohra community members from across the world have gathered in Dubai to mark 10 days of Muharram, also known as Ashara Mubaraka. The Bohra community is gathering in Dubai for Ashara Mubaraka after 20 years. It is estimated that over 70,000 members will attend the 10 day celebrations, including 50,000 coming from abroad.

Preparations have been made at a large scale to ensure that all visitors are looked after properly while committees have been formed to coordinate accommodation, supply of food, seating arrangements and other facilities.

Sultan Al Bohra expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to the UAE and called for peace, security and prosperity to prevail in the Emirates and its people.

He also praised the UAE as one of the most prosperous and safest countries in the world and praised the wise leadership of the country in promoting economic growth and providing attractive business opportunities for all.

The chief of the Bohra community pointed out that the UAE is a country of peace and tolerance that embraces everyone.

Sheikh Nahyan said the UAE is a country of coexistence, peace and acceptance of all, regardless of their cultural and religious differences.

Sheikh Nahyan affirmed that the UAE is very keen to make tolerance, coexistence and human brotherhood a daily practice for individuals and communities.

