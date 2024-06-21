UAE: Inside award-winning Sharjah garden with zipline, waterfalls and ponds

Several varieties of mangoes from different countries – mainly from India, Pakistan, and Yemen – have arrived in the country
A fully functional zip-line, adventure zones, ponds, waterfalls, and stunning greenery — this is how an Emirati has transformed his home garden into an oasis of fun for his family and friends.
Wait, there’s more. Count in a climbing net, a giant swing, a slide, and also a tunnel.
Not surprisingly, the garden was recently declared the Most Beautiful Home Garden in Sharjah by the Sharjah Municipality, an accolade it has received twice.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Contrary to common perception, creating this garden did not entail huge expenses, its owner, Sheikh Ali Al Mualla, told Khaleej Times.
“Many think I have invested heavily in my garden, but everything here is made from discarded or unwanted trees from various sources, reclaimed building materials, and tools I reshaped and manufactured myself."
"I see in the garden my greatest masterpiece," Al Mualla said.
Al Mualla had always harboured a fervent passion for art and craftsmanship. When the opportunity arose to construct his own house, he turned his focus to the garden, pouring his heart and soul into every facet of its conception and execution. From sculpting to installation, every element bears the imprint of his artistic vision, and all done with his hand.
There are around 12 natural seating arrangements, most of which are crafted from recycled tree trunks, remnants of trees, and construction waste, and each seating having its own distinctive character.
In a location with a panoramic view, a raised cabin was built as well. The right-side leans against a boulder weighing more than 14 tonnes, while its left side rests on a large tree trunk. The cabin can accommodate around 20 people who can sit comfortably, sip coffee, and catch up.
Among the other extraordinary works in the garden is a table extending 30 feet in length, made from a single tree trunk without any joints. It is perhaps the longest of its kind in the UAE and can accommodate many people seated on chairs along its sides.
The garden serves as a gate to another world, where reality fades into the enchantment of the natural world. "My garden is like a multicultural village using reclaimed wood. The concept of my entire garden is sustainability.".
Al Mualla's creativity knows no bounds — where others see waste, he discerns potential. "Whenever I encounter discarded trees or construction remnants, I seize the opportunity to breathe new life into them."
ALSO READ:
Several varieties of mangoes from different countries – mainly from India, Pakistan, and Yemen – have arrived in the country
Applications have to be submitted through Awqaf's smart application and website
Dr Michele Ziolkowski's book was launched by tourism department as part of an initiative to showcase Fujairah's rich past
From a nurse who saved a man's life on a bus to someone who lost his dad to a heart attack, experts and expats alike are urging greater awareness
The company owner can practice business outside the freezone upon issuance of this licence
New flights are between Abu Dhabi and Jaipur International Airport
He was re-elected for a second term after the African National Congress put together an unprecedented coalition government
Once the new system is implemented, motorists will enjoy free parking for four hours during the weekdays and for six over the weekends