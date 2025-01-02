Did you know? Inside 100,000 balloons released in Abu Dhabi on NYE were 100 million seeds

KT photos: Neeraj Murali

It turned out the 100,000 balloons flown at the Sheikh Zayed Festival on New Year's Eve were no ordinary balloons. They carried as many as 100 million seeds — which could grow into trees and flowers amid Abu Dhabi's greenery.

The spectacular event, which started 10pm, was one of many surprises that captivated NYE revellers at the festival in Abu Dhabi's Al Wathba.

A stunning display began as balloons in vibrant colours—white, black, and orange—were released into the sky. The crowd cheered, their eyes wide with amazement at the beautiful spectacle unfolding above them.

As the balloons soared into the sky, their hidden purpose was revealed: To enrich the vegetation cover in Abu Dhabi, aligning with the festival's commitment to sustainability and environmental awareness.

Each balloon contained a diverse selection of 1,000 seeds, including those of native trees and flowers such as Ghaf, Samar, and other desert plants.

Crafted from biodegradable materials, these eco-friendly balloons were made from 100-per-cent natural latex, ensuring they decompose safely after use.

This innovative initiative embodies Sheikh Zayed's legacy of promoting sustainability and agricultural innovation, demonstrating that celebrations can go hand in hand with environmental responsibility.

This was not the first initiative aimed at greening Abu Dhabi. In 2024, the authorities introduced drones that can seed an area the size of more than 100 football fields per day. Each seeding drone is capable of carrying 53 species at a time, allowing for a diverse and rich restoration of the ecosystem. These advanced drones can precisely record the planting location for each bag of seeds and monitor the success of restoration efforts. The initiative came as Abu Dhabi authorities inked a partnership with international environmental technology company Dendra to utilise seeding drones for assessing and restoring both terrestrial and coastal ecosystems. The Sheikh Zayed Festival, which kicked off on November 1 and runs until February 28, saw an impressive NYE turnout. More than 100,000 visitors — double the anticipated 50,000 — came for the extravaganza, enjoying a night filled with dazzling displays. The Emirates Fountain Stage featured advanced light and laser technology powered by 80 laser devices, creating a mesmerising atmosphere as festival-goers celebrated the arrival of 2025. The evening kicked off at 4pm with various artistic performances, culminating in an extraordinary show that saw 3,000 drones form a portrait of the late Sheikh Zayed in the sky. The highlight of the night was the fireworks display, lasting more than 53 minutes. ALSO READ: 100,000 balloons, 53-minute fireworks: Why visitors, UAE residents flock to Sheikh Zayed Festival for New Year Happy New Year! UAE welcomes 2025 with drones, fireworks, world records; as it happened