UAE: Initiative collects 32,000 used devices to support underprivileged students

Officials with the recycled devices. — Wam

Published: Mon 18 Mar 2024, 6:16 PM

A UAE initiative has managed to collect more than 32,000 used electronic devices to support underprivileged students worldwide with devices that support their digital education journey.

The Digital School, one of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Initiatives, announced that the "Donate Your Own Device" campaign, was launched in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), under the theme "Donate to Educate". The devices will be refurbished and recycled to support the students of the Digital School.

The announcement of the campaign's achievements came in line with Global Recycling Day, on March 18, which highlights the importance of this global initiative and its multiple humanitarian, educational, and environmental goals.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Among the electronic devices, 36 per cent were computers, tablets and smartphones while 30 per cent included other electronic devices such as screens, printers and projectors, and 34 per cent were electronic devices accessories, which are refurbished or recycled in an environmentally safe manner.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Digital School, stated that the success of the campaign and the vast contributions reflect the value of "giving" inherent in the UAE society, their awareness of the importance of humanitarian initiatives, and their keenness to promote sustainability. He commended the great interaction that the campaign has witnessed since its launch, and the fruitful partnerships with government and private sector entities and academic institutions towards this achievement.

Al Olama stressed that the Digital School believes in promoting solutions for enabling digital education, which is the future of education and provides learning opportunities for underprivileged students worldwide through digital learning applications. He further noted that the "Donate Your Own Device" campaign reflects this vision through an innovative humanitarian and environmental initiative that goes in line pace with the UAE's directives in the Year of Sustainability and reflects the leadership's visions towards promoting international cooperation to achieve the UN sustainable development goals; environmental sustainability and access to education.

Rashid Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the ERC, pinpointed that the campaign supports the goals of the Digital School programmes that were launched in the UAE to provide innovative educational solutions to countries facing challenges in this vital sector. It provides students with accessibility to advanced digital education content, encourages them to learn, acquire knowledge and overcome challenges, in addition to enriching the e-content and supporting better education, which is the main path towards achieving development and laying the foundations of stability, progress and prosperity.

Al Mansouri hailed the vast response to the campaign from all sectors in the UAE, exceeding the campaign's objectives over a short period of time. He reiterated the Red Crescent's commitment to its strategic partnership with the Digital School to enhance smart education opportunities in less privileged countries and communities, stressing that the ERC spares no effort to help achieve the goals of the Digital School and cover more beneficiaries regionally and globally.

Dr Waleed Al Ali, Secretary-General of The Digital School, said: "The campaign represents an innovative partnership for education and sustainability." hHe pointed out that the campaign serves as a global model for overcoming the challenges associated with digital education.

Youssef Chehade, co-founder of eCyclex, one of the Digital School's partners in the campaign, stated: "With the challenges of climate change, not only the environment is affected, but also communities especially in rural areas, due to floods, fires, drought and other causes. One of the most empowering solutions is to support education in less connected areas to enable students build a better future for their families and communities."

The Digital School announced the extension of the "Donate Your Own Device" campaign to continue receiving contributions and donations, in an effort to expand the circle of beneficiaries from the advanced learning solutions it will provide to underprivileged students.

The campaign aimed to provide 10,000 used electronic devices to be refurbished and recycled after collecting them from individual and institutional donors, in an educational, humanitarian and environmental initiative that supports the educational process for less privileged Digital School students worldwide.

The Digital School receives used electronic devices or financial donations from community members and government and private sector entities through the official donation channels it runs in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent, including the campaign website https://www.donateyourowndevice.org or by sending an SMS to 2441 for Etisalat users or 3551 for Du users.

ALSO READ: