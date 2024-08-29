E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Indian passport service portal to suspend operations for 5 days

Those who have already booked appointments for Friday and Saturday, it will be rescheduled between September 2 to 8

by

Ashwani Kumar
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 5:39 PM

The Indian passport service portal will be down for five days because of technical maintenance, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said in a statement.

Services of the Passport Seva Portal, the online portal, will remain suspended from 6.30pm on Thursday till 4.30am on Monday.


“Passport and related services, including emergency ‘Tatkal’ passport and police clearance certificate, will not be rendered in the Embassy as well as at all the centres of BLS International,” the embassy noted.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Those who have already booked appointments for Friday and Saturday, it will be rescheduled between September 2 to 8.

“In case the revised appointment date is not convenient to the applicant, he/she can go to any BLS centre after the revised appointment date and submit the passport application as walk-in. No separate appointment will be required for this purpose,” the embassy said.

Other consular and visa services will remain operational at all BLS International centres across the UAE.

ALSO READ:

Ashwani Kumar

More news from UAE