UAE: Indian expats can expect 'enhanced services' from embassy, consulate

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 1:05 PM Last updated: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 1:07 PM

UAE-India relations continue to thrive with significant advancements, particularly in education, said Sunjay Sudhir, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE.

“The most important reason India and UAE bilateral relations are undergoing rapid and positive transformation is the vision and guidance of the leadership on both sides,” Sudhir said on Thursday after hoisting the tricolour flag as part of the 78th Indian Independence Day celebrations at the country's embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Hundreds of Indian expats came together to mark the occasion.

The ambassador pointed out the frequent bilateral visits between President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying such strong relations were "quite unprecedented between any two countries".

“The friendship between India and the UAE stands as a role model, exemplifying the power of shared values and mutual respect," the envoy added.

CBSE office opens in Dubai

In his address, Sudhir highlighted the key milestones in the education sector, especially the opening of India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) office in Dubai and the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) – Abu Dhabi campus.

“The CBSE office in Dubai started its operations last month to serve the 105 CBSE-affiliated schools in the UAE and the 325,000 children studying in these schools,” he said about the new administrative office, which had been a long-standing demand from the heads of Indian schools in the country.

Sunjay Sudhir addresses the community members at the embassy auditorium.

“The master’s programme at IIT Delhi – Abu Dhabi commenced in early 2024, and the flagship bachelor’s programme is scheduled to commence in September 2024. We are in discussions with the Dubai government to start a campus of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A),” Sudhir said.

The ambassador hailed the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, the first traditional sandstone temple in the Middle East, in February this year as a “shining example” of the growing relationship.

