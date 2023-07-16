UAE: Indian expat wins Dh1 million guaranteed Mahzooz raffle; Dh20 million prize unclaimed

More than 1,000 participants take home a total of over Dh1.5 million in prize money

By Web Desk Published: Sun 16 Jul 2023, 12:10 PM

Indian expat Aijaz, has taken home the guaranteed Mahzooz prize of Dh1 million, this week.

While the top prize of Dh20,000,000 went unclaimed this week, 42 participants matched four out of five numbers and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh4,762 each. 1,360 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.

In its 137th edition, Mahzooz crowned its 52nd millionaire and saw 1,403 participants take home a total of Dh1,540,000 in prize money.

For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20,000,000 and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant AED 1,000,000 every week to a guaranteed millionaire-to-be.

Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic and offers participants a life-changing opportunity to win millions every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.

