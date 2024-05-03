UAE-India flights: Airline launches new route to popular destination

Published: Fri 3 May 2024, 11:18 PM Last updated: Fri 3 May 2024, 11:21 PM

Air India Express has launched a new route from India to UAE – connecting Ras Al Khaimah to the Indian city Lucknow.

The inaugural flight took off on Thursday, May 2, 2024, according to Indian media outlets.

Ras Al Khaimah is the ninth international destination for the airport of the capital of Uttar Pradesh.

ALSO READ: