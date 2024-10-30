UAE: How these professionals overcame stage fright, discovered new skills

Photo: Reuters file (Used for illustrative purposes only

Despite being a nurse by profession, Dan-Josef Menchavez felt the need to refine his communication and leadership skills.

In the past, speaking before an audience would make his voice tremble, and he’d lose his train of thought. Determined to conquer his fears, he decided to join a platform that could help him overcome this hesitation. Over time, Toastmasters International revealed his latent leadership skills — abilities he never knew he possessed.

Dan-Josef Menchavez

‘I’d often stay silent’

“Speaking in public especially to a newly acquainted crowd was a death sentence for me. My voice would tremble, and my thoughts would shut. I couldn’t convey my ideas effectively in unexpected inquiries, so I’d often stay silent. Toastmasters lifted me from that experience, providing a safe space to practice communication. With each speech, the valuable feedback from supportive fellow Toastmasters helps me improve over my last,” said the Filipino expat.

“Previously, I hesitated because I believed Toastmasters was solely for experienced professionals and seasoned speakers. I worried about feeling like an outsider if I joined. However, after attending a meeting myself, I saw how it was conducted first hand. The atmosphere was incredibly positive, with members supporting and motivating one another. When I was called on for a table topic, the encouragement I received was truly overwhelming,” added the 39-year-old Senior Technical Skills Trainer – Robotic Assisted Surgery.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Similarly, Najla Fadhl Hassan explains that these gatherings have not only helped her become a more confident speaker but also provided valuable networking opportunities.

Najla Fadhl Hassan

She said, “Before joining TM I wasn't sure if I had the confidence and the time to commit to attending the meetings, I wasn't aware of the community being an introvert and shy person, but then I decided to give it a try,” said the 49-year-old Yemini expat who also works in the healthcare sector.

Hassan added, “After I joined it I found out that Toastmasters is not just meetings and speeches and public speaking but it's a whole community for networking, it helped me overcome my fear of public speaking and become an extrovert instead. I [then] built large networks and [now] get to have more friends.”

She has been committed to attending all the club meetings that usually last for two hours. “Some clubs may have additional or more frequent meetings or workshops throughout the week for training or to provide support to members.”

Enhancing personal, professional fronts

American expat Shavonda Stephens said that joining Toastmasters can greatly enhance both personal and professional aspects of life.

The 39-year-old academic trainer said, “On an individual level, it helps improve confidence in communication, whether it’s giving a speech at a family event or expressing oneself in everyday interactions. Like many, I feared making mistakes or being judged by others. However, I decided to join because I realised the importance of communication in my professional life as an educator and trainer. I wanted to push myself out of my comfort zone and grow in an area where I lacked confidence.”

Shavonda Stephens

The senior academic trainer, who works for a textbook distribution company, added, “Before I joined, I believed I was a good speech writer but Toastmasters has helped me to perfect my skills. Through regular speeches, I’ve become more articulate and persuasive, learning how to deliver clear and impactful messages. I’ve also developed active listening skills, which are crucial in both leading and collaborating with teams.”

Focused, inspiring speeches

Experts also reiterated learning to structure a message, engage an audience, and manage a team more effectively benefits career growth and workplace relationships.

UAE national Ahlam Lamki, director of Research and Development Department at the General Women’s Union said, “I have also learned how to make my speeches more focused and inspiring by practising and planning on how to deliver a coherent speech in a record time of no more than seven minutes so as not to lose the audience’s attention. In addition, the administrative roles I took on in the club’s administrative body as vice president of Membership Affairs, Public Relations, Educational Affairs and Treasurer contributed to enhancing my negotiation skills as well as creativity and innovation in managing the tasks assigned to me.” Ahlam Lamki She explained that, as a member of the Emirates Ladies Toastmasters Club, she meets with fellow members twice a month — once in Arabic and once in English. “Each meeting takes about two hours. However, thanks to the virtual platforms option, I do not miss the opportunity to benefit from attending other club meetings or educational workshops offered at the sector, region and club levels, as they provide a great opportunity to develop skills and build personal and professional relationships,” said Lamki. UAE-based district ranks first globally Notably, Toastmasters International, has recently announced that its UAE-based District 127, which represents Dubai, the Northern Emirates, and Lebanon, as the Number 1 district globally. The District 127 stands tall with 155 clubs and a total of 2,800 members, helping a total of 20,000 residents in the region to become proficient speakers and leaders in their professional and community lives. Dr Abdul Sathar, director, Toastmasters District 127, explained how he started his journey to become a better speaker on stage. Dr Abdul Sathar “But in due course of time, I understood there is a lot more that I can achieve and contribute to. Some of the most important skills you will develop are higher confidence level, social skills, people management skills and conflict management. I feel these skills are fundamental to our success in our family and professional environment.” ALSO READ: UAE jobs: Firms, recruiters to hire over 900 citizens in Abu Dhabi