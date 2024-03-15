UAE: How diabetes, hypertension are causing kidney disease among residents

Published: Fri 15 Mar 2024, 9:18 AM

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) in various stages ranging from 1 to 5 is a prevalent issue among residents, with underlying causes being diabetes and hypertension, said a leading nephrologist from a hospital in Abu Dhabi.

“Chronic kidney disease is often a ‘silent disease’, remaining symptom-free until advanced stages. However, symptoms such as changes in urine frequency or colour, swelling, fatigue, nausea and high blood pressure may indicate kidney issues. It’s crucial to seek immediate medical advice if these symptoms persist,” Dr Bahaa Shaath, consultant nephrologist at Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, told Khaleej Times while marking World Health Day on March 14.

“Diabetes and hypertension are major risk factors for kidney disease. Additionally, we often encounter kidney stones, urinary tract infections (UTIs) and glomerulonephritis, which can have significant impacts on overall health. Managing these conditions through medication, lifestyle changes and regular check-ups is essential and can help prevent or slow down kidney damage.”

Preventive measures

Dr Shaath, who has been practising in the country for more than a decade, underlined that prudent lifestyle choices by community members are pivotal for kidney health.

“Maintaining a healthy weight, having a balanced diet, abstaining from smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, avoiding excessive salt and sugar intake, doing regular exercise, staying hydrated, monitoring blood pressure and blood sugar levels, are essential steps individuals can take to promote kidney health. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and proper hydration is recommended.”

Dr Shaath underlined that raising awareness on the importance of early detection and risk factors was crucial. “Increased knowledge can lead to better lifestyle choices, earlier intervention and reduced prevalence of kidney diseases.”

Dr Shaath noted that emerging technologies such as precision medicine, wearable monitoring devices and advancements in dialysis and transplantation techniques hold promise in improving outcomes for patients with kidney conditions.

“These advancements offer hope for better management and treatment of kidney diseases. Also, screening methods for those at risk or with a family history of kidney disease include blood tests for creatinine and glomerular filtration rate (GFR), urine tests for protein and imaging tests like ultrasound or CT scans.”

‘It can affect anyone’

Dr Shaath pointed out that kidney disease can affect people of all age groups, but older adults need to monitor kidney function through regular check-ups and take other preventive measures.

“As people age, kidney function naturally declines. Older adults should focus on staying hydrated, managing chronic conditions and eating a healthy diet. It’s crucial to understand that kidney disease can affect anyone, preventive measures are key and medical management and treatments can help slow progression. There are also other treatment options besides dialysis, such as transplantation.”

