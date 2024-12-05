UAE: How 2 Emirati experts lead food security transformation in the Emirates

Two Emirati experts are playing key roles in advancing the UAE's food and agriculture sector to achieve the National Food Security Strategy 2051 objectives, and the national initiative Plant the Emirates.

Ahlam Al Marzooqi, an expert at the National Experts Programme (NEP) and Director of Conformity at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, focuses on ensuring quality and safety standards in sustainable agriculture.

Similarly, Hamad Al Shehhi, also an NEP expert, specialises in AgriTech and food security. He focuses on identifying and evaluating cutting-edge agricultural technologies to advance the country's ambitions and strategic priorities in the agricultural sector.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"My role directly supports the Plant the Emirates initiative by providing certification programmes that ensure compliance with national and international standards for quality and safety in organic farming, sustainable agriculture, environmental practices, electrotechnical products used in agriculture within the sector of food security," said Al Marzooqi.

She emphasised the importance of aligning diverse agricultural efforts with the objectives of the Plant the Emirates initiative, focusing on building a sustainable and thriving agricultural sector that will benefit future generations of Emiratis.

Al Marzooqi highlighted the growth of the UAE's organic food market, noting that the number of certified organic farms in the country increased to 86 farms in 2023. "To be certified as an organic farm, agricultural producers must undergo a transition period from chemical to organic farming, followed by inspection and certification processes for production sites," she added.

Meanwhile, Hamad Al Shehhi, focuses on attracting commercially viable AgriTech solutions tailored to the UAE's agricultural environment. His work aligns with the UAE's vision to implement the best resilient food systems, as well as its many national agricultural initiatives such as Plant the Emirates, aiming to boost local production, achieve self-sufficiency and reduce reliance on imports.

He highlighted the significance and effectiveness of the innovative solutions adopted by the UAE to overcome harsh environmental conditions.

Al Shehhi said that the UAE is at the forefront of agricultural technology adoption, by attracting global AgriTech firms to address national needs and strengthen local capabilities in line with the country's strategic vision.

He highlighted Abu Dhabi's goal of achieving AED 128 billion ($34.9 billion) in sector investments by leveraging advanced agricultural technologies to enhance food security.