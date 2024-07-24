Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 9:29 PM

Limiting screen time can greatly improve children's mental health, with noticeable benefits often seen in as little as 14 days, according to UAE doctors.

Doctors in the UAE highlighted this following a new study from the University of Southern Denmark that discovered a substantial link between reduced screen time and enhanced mental health in children.

Within just two weeks of reducing screen time to an average of three hours per week, experts have observed an improvement in children's behaviour almost instantly.

Typically, children spend almost seven to eight hours every day on entertainment, such as playing games or watching movies. The recent study found out that reducing children's screen time to three hours makes children more emotionally stable, with visible changes occurring within just two weeks.

Dr Ignatiius Edwin D’souza, consultant paediatrician and chair of paediatrics and neonatology at Thumbay University Hospital said, "Reducing screen time lowers stress, improves sleep, and enhances mood and behaviour. It also increases family interactions."

"While it is important to lower children's screen time, parents need to make these adjustments gradually," he added. The doctor also stressed that it is important for the parents to be consistent and patient with their children as kids may initially resist the adjustment.

Dr Ignatiius Edwin D’souza

Excessive screen time

Experts have observed behavioural issues in children exposed to excessive screen time, such as heightened aggression and trouble concentrating, along with physical problems like eye strain, headaches, and neck pain from prolonged sitting.

“Spending too much time on their digital gadgets could also make kids feel more anxious and depressed," said Dr D'souza. "Kids who are constantly on their devices might have trouble falling asleep. The blue light from screens can affect melatonin production, which is the hormone that helps us sleep."

Specialists also pointed out that excessive screen time, especially in children, can lead to an overreliance on digital stimulation for dopamine hits.This can result in a diminished ability to find pleasure in everyday, non-digital activities.

Shedding light on other negative effects of screens on child development, psychomotor therapist Liliane Kantar of Aman Lil Afia Clinic Dubai said, “It reduces time for important activities including social connection, physical play, and exploration. This lack of balance can cause a variety of challenges on children, including underdeveloped motor skills, poor social skills, reduced cognitive ability, poor emotional control, attention deficit, low self-esteem, and health issues such as obesity.”