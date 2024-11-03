UAE: How 10 flamingoes were rescued after ball-sized hails, heavy rains hit Abu Dhabi reserve

From Abu Dhabi's swampy wetlands emerges a story of resilience and courage of ten injured flamingoes and their human saviours who swept in to rescue them after a harrowing night of unprecedented stormy weather.

It all started when a raging storm hit the Al Wathba Wetland Reserve in Abu Dhabi, accompanied by heavy rains and ball-sized hail. With no humans in sight, it was the flamingoes that faced the brunt of the unexpected weather conditions.

In a video shared by the Environment Agency of Abu Dhabi, rescuers recalled the intensity of the hailstorm that made holes in the sand, becoming the main culprit behind the flamingoes death.

When the team returned to the reserve during early morning hours, they were devastated by the sight of dead and injured flamingoes across the sandy area. Many had been struck with injuries to their heads, wings and delicate legs.

Yet, a strange sight welcomed them — the chicks survived the storm.

The babies were found alive under the older flamingoes bodies, who protected them throughout the stormy night, sacrificing their own lives for the young ones. Most of the injured birds were found by the nesting site as the adult birds refused to abandon them. Despite their brave efforts, most of the nests were destroyed by the hailstorm.

The agency's team immediately called for backup and everyone got to work to save the surviving flamingoes. The authority collaborated with Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue Centre, whose experienced doctors and staff helped give the flamingoes a new chance at life.

Upon inspection, veterinarians majorly found cases of fractures and neurological damage among the birds. Before doing anything major, they started by hooking the birds to fluids and giving them antibiotics to ensure they were stable.

"It is my 40th year in the zoological industry and I have never seen something like this," said a doctor at the centre.