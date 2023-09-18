UAE: Heavy rains, hailstorm to lash parts of country; authority issues advisory for residents

The man's condition 'progressively deteriorated', despite the best efforts of the UAE's medical team, says MoHAP
Rains of different intensities and hail are expected to lash parts of the UAE on Monday and Tuesday, with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasting thunder and lightning at times.
The icy rains are expected to hit the country’s east and south, and some “internal areas”.
Winds are expected to kick up dust, reducing visibility.
The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has issued an advisory, warning of heavy rains and high-speed winds. The ministry issued these tips to residents:
Earlier this year, the MoI announced new rules that prohibit people from gathering near or entering flooded valleys or dams during rains and foul weather conditions. Doing so comes with fines of up to Dh2,000, 23 black points and confiscation of the vehicle for two months.
