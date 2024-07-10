E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Have you seen these stunning murals at bus stations? Meet the artist behind them

Her work incorporates culturally significant symbols, images and motifs that hold deep meaning in the Emirates

by

Ruqayya Al Qaydi
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Photos: Supplied
Photos: Supplied

Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

Last updated: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 8:25 AM

Known as 'art of h', this Emirati woman is making waves in the art world with her captivating mural designs that adorn public spaces across the UAE, including bus stations. Originally aspiring to study fine arts, Hind's early knack for drawing led her to specialise in graphic design at university, a field she believes complements her artistic talents.

"I noticed my love for drawing at a young age, influenced by my mother's passion for art and coming from a family that appreciates the arts," Hind shared in an interview with Khaleej Times.


Her journey into mural art began with significant recognition early on. "My first mural project was commissioned by the late Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan Al Nahyan, where I was selected among Emirati artists to beautify Al Samha city," Hind said. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hind persevered. She refused requests to submit her work electronically and have others physically install them, instead personally executed five murals.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Her murals incorporate culturally significant symbols, images, and motifs that hold deep meaning in the UAE – from the undulating golden sand dunes to simple Bedouin life.

Reflecting on her favourite project, Hind expressed enthusiasm for her collaboration with Abu Dhabi Municipality, where she painted bus station shelters. "The team's support and the thrill of working at such heights in public spaces were truly exhilarating," she commented.

However, Hind admits that mural art presents its own set of challenges. "The difficulty often lies in painting on extremely large surfaces using electric lifts and ensuring precise measurements are adhered to for perfect execution," she explained.

When asked about the duration it takes to complete a mural project, she explained that the time frame depends on the size, the amount of work, and the details in the painting. She mentioned that it also depends on the artist's mood. For instance, her large project in Al Samha took her a little less than a month, while the mural at the Dubai Police Rescue Centre took two weeks.

Looking forward, Hind aims to become a certified mural artist for government entities, aspiring to establish her own company specialising in murals and fine arts.

Her resilience and dedication have earned her recognition, including commendations for her unwavering commitment during challenging projects. “I faced unforgettable challenges, like painting in the scorching summer heat while wearing a mask and constantly sanitising tools due to pandemic fears," Hind recalled.

Hind shared that her field is a passion and she loves it a lot. She stated: "Sometimes, even the heat does not seem like a challenge because, thankfully, I really enjoy what I do." Hind tries to take breaks in air-conditioned places and usually opts to work in the evening, although she often needs daylight to see the details in her paintings.

ALSO READ:

Ruqayya Al Qaydi

More news from UAE