UAE has the fastest mobile internet in the world for June: Study

TOGG has been the Turkish leader's prestige project and has been promoted as a 'people's car'
The UAE has ranked first globally in mobile internet speed for the month of June, with a download speed of 204.24 Mbps and an upload speed of 22.72 Mbps, according to the Speedtest Global Index published by Ookla, a web service that provides analysis of Internet access performance metrics.
According to the index, the UAE topped the global rankings during the first half of 2023 (January, February, March, May, and June), while it ranked second in April.
As for fixed broadband speed, the UAE ranked second globally and first regionally among Arab countries in June, with a download speed of 239.2 Mbps. Singapore topped the list with a speed of 247.29 Mbps.
Quarterly reports issued by Ookla showed that Etisalat by e& recorded the fastest median download speeds across both mobile and fixed, at 216.65 Mbps and 261.98 Mbps, respectively, in Q2 2023. Etisalat by e& also had the fastest median 5G download speed at 680.88 Mbps and the lowest median mobile multi-server latency at 35 ms.
ALSO READ:
TOGG has been the Turkish leader's prestige project and has been promoted as a 'people's car'
A 21-gun artillery salute marked the visit of the Turkish President
The reimbursement will be paid next week by the Department Of Town Planning and Survey
In August 2015, the government allotted land and the foundation stone laying ceremony was held in February 2018
The country has long shared strong bonds with India, Japan, and Turkey — and the recent visits not only reinforce these ties but also expand partnerships on various fields, from trade to space exploration
Dubai has been a hotspot for diving in the region for many tourists, offering them offshore and shallow diving
Three others drove away with luxury vehicles
Experts say people commit several mistakes when it comes to driving in summer, from parking in hot spots to switching on ACs immediately