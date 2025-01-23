Photos: UAE hails Oman's effort in releasing ship crew detained for over a year off Yemen's coast

The ministry expressed its hope that this step would contribute to enhancing security in the region
The captain of the Galaxy Leader cargo ship Lubomir Tchanev (C) meets his children and family members after he and his deputy Danail Vesselinov (R) arrived on board the government aircraft in Sofia on January 23, 2025. Photo: AFP file
The UAE hailed Oman's mediation efforts in releasing the crew of the 'Galaxy Leader' ship, which was carrying 25 people while being detained off Yemen's coast.
Photo: Reuters file
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs appreciated the efforts made by Oman in releasing the crew members who had been detained for more than a year.
Oman's foreign ministry later confirmed that the crew — comprising the Bulgarian captain and second-in-command, 17 Filipinos, and a handful of Ukrainian, Romanian and Mexican sailors — had flown from Sanaa to Muscat aboard an Omani air force plane.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos confirmed the release of the Filipinos who were detained, adding that they are now under the care of Manila's Embassy in Oman.
Members of the crew of Bahamas-flagged vessel Galaxy leader pose for a picture, following their release in Muscat, Oman, January 22, 2025. Photo: Reuters file
Photo: AFP file
Photo: Reuters file
The UAE authority also praised the resolution taken by the neighbouring country to tackle the 'humanitarian issue'.
Photo: Reuters file
Photo: Reuters file
Photo: AFP file
Photo: AFP file
The foreign ministry expressed its hope that this step would contribute to enhancing security in the region, especially in light of the importance of the Red Sea region as a major waterway for international trade.
Such measures will contribute to enhancing trade movement and supply lines, and stability in the region and the world, the authority stated.
With inputs from AFP
ALSO READ: