UAE: Google Chrome users 'recommended' to update browser by authority

The UAE's Cyber Security Council has recommended residents using Google Chrome to update their browsers after the tech giant released a new update.
In a tweet on X, the authority said, "Google released security updates to address multiple high-severity vulnerabilities in the Chrome browser."
These vulnerabilities "could allow an attacker to remotely execute malicious code on a victim's machine in the context of the logged-in user, leading to data theft, installation of malware, or impersonation of the user."
The Council has recommended updating Google Chrome to the latest version and has encouraged sharing any information and findings regarding the same with the authorities.
