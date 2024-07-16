UAE: Gold prices surge past Dh295 per gram

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 5:04 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 5:15 PM

Gold prices jumped further in UAE on Tuesday afternoon in line with the rise in global rates, surpassing Dh295 per gram.

The 24K variant of the yellow metal jumped to Dh295.5 per gram on Tuesday afternoon, rising by Dh2.75 per gram during the first half of the day.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Among the other variants, 22K, 21K and 18K rose to Dh273.75, Dh265.0 and Dh227.0 per gram, respectively.

Globally, spot gold was trading at $2,433.74 an ounce, up 0.46 per cent. It reached $2,443 an ounce earlier in the day.

Marc Pussard, head of risk at APM Capital, said gold prices gained were aided by hopes for interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve as traders await more comments from Fed officials to gauge the timing of those cuts.

Wael Makarem, financial markets strategist lead at Exness, said the US inflation suggested the Federal Reserve might ease monetary policy, prompting a rally in gold.