UAE: Gold prices continue to rise day after Dh2 jump

This is the first joint venture between the UAE's ADNOC and China National Petroleum Corporation
Gold prices inched higher further at the opening of the markets on Thursday after gaining Dh2 per gram yesterday.
The Dubai Jewellery Group data showed 24K trading at Dh265.75 per gram on Thursday morning as compared to Dh265.5 per gram at the close of the markets on Wednesday. Among the other variants of the yellow metal, 22K opened at Dh246.25, 21K at Dh238.25 and 18K at Dh204.25 per gram.
Spot gold was trading at $2,195.24 per ounce, up 0.19 per cent as investors digested comments from US Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Wallet on the interest rate cuts.
[Editor's Note: For real-time gold rates, click on the widget below or visit KT's dedicated Trading News page here.]
This is the first joint venture between the UAE's ADNOC and China National Petroleum Corporation
Spread across 800,000 square feet, the educational centre will be able to accommodate more than 5,000 students
Upon arrival, medical teams swiftly transported the patients to hospitals for immediate care
Videos show residents breaking into impromptu group songs, as restaurants are forced to turn away hundreds of customers due to limitations of space
Non-compliance will lead to extra charge of Dh 200 for each day delayed, multiplied by number of insured employees in the entity
Having little to no friends can negatively affect one’s confidence and sense of self-worth, which can result in self-doubt, a psychologist says
OFWs can get a 50 per cent discount on fares — here's how to get the tickets
Fatima Al Mehairi has set up a mobile cart at Umm Al Emarat Park and plans to expand further