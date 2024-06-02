UAE: ‘Ghost’ Nebula located 550 light-years away captured from Abu Dhabi desert

They grew everything from strawberries to bananas, celery, white radish and medicinal herbs in the desert
The nebula called "Cassiopeia's Ghost" was photographed from the Abu Dhabi desert, by Al Khatam Astronomical Observatory.
This nebula is named due to its shape and its location within the Cassiopeia star group, according to a statement posted on X.
It is composed of cosmic gas and dust, and is located 550 light-years away.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The nebula consists mostly of ionized hydrogen. It appears red due to ultraviolet rays coming from a giant blue star near it that does not appear in the image (Gamma Cassiopeia), and the light blue color is due to the reflection of rays from the dust in the nebula, the Abu Dhabi-based International Astronomical Centre said on X.
The image was taken using the main observatory telescope with a diameter of 36 cm.
It consists of a compilation of 156 images taken with a hydrogen filter, 153 images taken with a sulfur filter, and 155 images taken with an oxygen filter.
Each image has a duration of 3 minutes, which is a total of 464 images, lasting 23 hours.
pooja@khaleejtimes.com
ALSO READ:
They grew everything from strawberries to bananas, celery, white radish and medicinal herbs in the desert
Here is the entire process of renewing your Nigerian passport in the emirates, and the approximate time it will take to be processed
It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas
This came during a phone call today with Anthony Blinken, US Secretary of State
The emirate had mandated businesses to impose a 25-fil charge on single-use plastic bags from the beginning of this year
There has been a notable increase in the number of volunteers on the national platform
It is carrying 1,166 tonnes of urgent essential food supplies onboard
A 12-member New York jury convicted him for falsifying documents to cover up a payment to silence an adult film star ahead of the 2016 US election