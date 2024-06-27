UAE: Get 75% shopping discounts, win gold as Sharjah kicks off summer sale on July 1

The lab will use cutting-edge technological and digital tools to detect, analyse, and remove illegally used audiovisual content
Heads up, shoppers: Sharjah's mega summer sale will be back on July 1. Expect big bargains with discounts of up to 75 per cent, freebies, and raffle prizes worth Dh3 million.
The Sharjah Summer Promotions is back with a new identity and a mission to establish the emirate as a premier shopping destination in the Gulf region. This year, it is collaborating with Sharjah Tourism as it aims to cater to visitors from across the GCC.
Discounts ranging from 25 percent to 75 percent will be available in all shopping malls throughout the campaign, said Aisha Saleh, spokesperson for Sharjah Summer Promotions 2024.
"In the last two weeks of the campaign, however — from August 19 to September 1 — shoppers can enjoy a flat 80 percent discount on most of their favourite brands, as part of a back-to-school campaign," Saleh told Khaleej Times.
School bags and stationery will also be given away to students in the final weeks of the campaign.
Running from July 1 until September 1, the promotion comes with raffle draws that will be held every 20 days.
Shoppers can enter the draws and get a coupon by spending at least Dh200.
More than 100 lucky winners will receive prizes — which include gold bars, shopping vouchers, and cars. All these prizes are worth more than Dh3 million.
"The promotion will involve eight shopping malls and 16 hotels across Sharjah, providing a comprehensive shopping and hospitality experience for all visitors," Saleh said.
More than 70 activities will also be organised in collaboration with various government and private institutions in Sharjah.
All activities, offers, and draw results will be available on the official website, shjsummer.ae.
"We are hoping to see a significant increase in sales across retail stores and the hospitality sector, and we anticipate more tourists visiting Sharjah," Aisha Saleh, spokesperson for Sharjah Summer Promotions 2024, told Khaleej Times.
"The Sharjah Summer Promotions 2024 aims to transform the emirate into a lively shopping and tourism hub this summer, featuring unmatched deals and thrilling prizes for everyone," she said.
