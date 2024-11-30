UAE: Get 50% traffic fine discount in RAK until December 31 in National Day initiative

Motorists can get a 50-per-cent discount on traffic fines in Ras Al Khaimah as part of a special UAE National Day initiative, the police announced on Saturday.

The discount will apply from December 1 until December 31, the Ras Al Khaimah Police said in an advisory on X.

The authority said the reduction would cover fines on violations committed before December 1. However, it doesn't include serious traffic offences, it added.

Similar discounts

The Umm Al Quwain Police announced on Thursday a 50 per cent traffic fine discount from December 1 until January 5, 2025.

The decision applies to all traffic violations committed in the emirate of Umm Al Quwain before December 1, 2024. This initiative also covers the cancellation of vehicle impoundments and traffic black points. However, the offer is not valid for serious violations.