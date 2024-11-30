UAE: Get 50% traffic fine discount in RAK until December 31 in National Day initiative

The discount does not include serious traffic violations
Motorists can get a 50-per-cent discount on traffic fines in Ras Al Khaimah as part of a special UAE National Day initiative, the police announced on Saturday.
The discount will apply from December 1 until December 31, the Ras Al Khaimah Police said in an advisory on X.
The authority said the reduction would cover fines on violations committed before December 1. However, it doesn't include serious traffic offences, it added.
The Umm Al Quwain Police announced on Thursday a 50 per cent traffic fine discount from December 1 until January 5, 2025.
The decision applies to all traffic violations committed in the emirate of Umm Al Quwain before December 1, 2024. This initiative also covers the cancellation of vehicle impoundments and traffic black points. However, the offer is not valid for serious violations.
The authority called on all vehicle owners to take advantage of the decision and pay their accumulated fines, and to comply with traffic rules. This initiative is part of the Umm Al Quwain Police's efforts to improve customer satisfaction and supports the Ministry of Interior's strategy to enhance road safety.
Ajman Police also announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines from November 4 to December 15, 2024. The discount covers all the fines on violations committed in the emirate before October 31.
