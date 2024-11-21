Three companies have been granted gaming-related vendor licences to operate in the UAE, Khaleej Times can reveal. With these, the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) has so far licensed five companies.

Entertainment and gaming content creation company Aristocrat became the first international slot and online technology firm to get the vendor licence. The company can offer its land-based electronic gaming machines (EGMs), online games and technology solutions to licensed commercial gaming operators in the country.

The company provides “gaming content, hardware and services to cater to (varied) player interests and financial preferences”. According to its website, the company’s products include land-based casino games, hardwares and systems; and mobile and online games.

Hector Fernandez, CEO, Gaming for Aristocrat, said: "We look forward to … providing premium content for players in the UAE while simultaneously encouraging responsible gameplay."

Lottery, gaming equipment

Smartplay International said its licence allows it to provide lottery and gaming equipment to approved gaming companies in the UAE. The company designs and manufactures traditional lottery drawing equipment, digital random number generator systems, raffle machines, bingo blowers, lottery balls and gaming-related services.

Darrell Smith, VP of Sales at the company, said they see “great opportunities” in the UAE and “look forward to working with new operators as they are approved by GCGRA”.

Smartplay said it works with lottery and gaming operators in 127 countries.

Financial services

UAE-based fintech platform PayBy Technology Projects said it has been licensed to provide financial services to GCGRA-approved commercial gaming operators. Services include digital wallets, secure payments, and advanced fraud detection systems, “aligning with the GCGRA’s vision of creating a secure and innovative gaming environment that prioritises player safety”.

Unlicensed gaming illegal

Only businesses and individuals holding a valid licence from the GCGRA are authorised to do commercial gaming-related businesses within the UAE. This applies to operators, individuals and third parties “providing products or services related to this industry”, according to the federal entity overseeing commercial gaming activities.

Unlicensed commercial gaming in the UAE is illegal for both operators and players. The GCGRA grants licences in five categories: Lottery, land-based gaming facilities, gaming-related vendors, Internet gaming and sports wagering. In October, hotel and casino operator Wynn Resorts was awarded a land-based gaming facility licence for its property coming up in Ras Al Khaimah's Al Marjan. As reported by Khaleej Times, Wynn disclosed that the licence is valid for 15 years and can be renewed. In July, the GCGRA awarded the licence to operate the first authorised lottery in the country to Abu Dhabi-based The Game LLC. The Abu Dhabi-based company specialises in "game development, lottery operations and … commercial gaming content". As on November 20, there are no Internet gaming and sports wagering licensees.