UAE: From Dh100,000 oud chips to tiny Dh2,000 perfume bottles; what new festival has in store for visitors

A first of its kind, the exhibition kicked off on Friday taking scent and fragrance lovers by storm

Muhammad Sajjad by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 1:44 PM Last updated: Sun 8 Oct 2023, 7:03 AM

Oud chips are like little treasures, adored by people all across the Middle East.

The Sharjah Expo Center has transformed into a paradise for those who love perfumes, offering a delightful experience for their senses.

For the next six days, it’s a very special place where residents can smell and enjoy all kinds of wonderful fragrances. It's a dream come true for people who really love perfumes.

The first Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition kicked off on Friday taking scent and perfume lovers by storm. The highlight of the exhibition is its special oud chips, that are nearing extinction, being sold at a staggering price of Dh100,000 per kilogram.

Waseem from Zhaab Ouds and Perfume said that a fascinating story comes from the Philippines, where people found oud trees on Leyte Island in 2016. “This oud was in huge demand and was loved by the people and many of them rushed to get it, it is nearly extinct. In 2017, the price of this oud was just a mere Dh5,000 per kg and today it is worth Dh100,000 per kg,” said Waseem, adding that this big price jump is because more people want it, and there's not much of it.

“This oud from the Philippines smells great and lasts a long time. The best Oud comes from trees aged 20 to 25 years,” added Waseem.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Another kind of oud which was in great demand at the exhibition was at the Altenhat stall. The stall showcased logs of oud costing between Dh2,000 and Dh30,000 per kg. The stall also had oud oil priced at Dh2,000 for just 12ml.

“Oud makes perfume last a long time and smell really nice at the beginning. It's a special thing for people who want exclusive and fancy scents,” said the sales person at the Altenhat stall.

These perfumes are naturally sourced from carrying out very complex processes. “This 12ml oud oil with a price tag of Dh2,000 is extracted from nearly 2 kilograms of wood,” said Nancy.

What is oud?

Oud is a special fragrance from trees in countries like India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Philippines, Vietnam and eastern countries. Making Oud is hard work — only a tiny bit (1 or 2 kilograms) comes from a whole ton of special trees.

Origins

Oud comes from certain trees infected with a special fungus. These trees, like Aquilaria and Gyrinops, create a fragrant wood. People love it for its warm, rich, and slightly sweet smell. On the other hand, perfume is a mix of nice-smelling oils, solvents, and other stuff.

Production

Making oud is a bit complicated. First, people find trees with the right fungus, then they cut and dry the infected wood in the sun. After that, they soak the dried wood in water and other things to get the fragrant oil. This oil is then distilled and aged to make the final product.

Uses

Oud is used on its own for its natural smell, and it's also put in perfumes, incense, and other scented things. Because oud has a strong and long-lasting smell, only a little is used in fragrances to make them more interesting.

ALSO READ: