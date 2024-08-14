UAE: From cancer to Alzheimer's, pets can also have similar human diseases, vets reveal

Ali Hammad. Photo: Supplied

Pets can also suffer from diseases that afflict humans – from cancer to diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and Alzheimer's. Complications, however, are more complex in veterinary medicine because animal diagnosis is done by observing their behaviour, veterinarians told Khaleej Times.

“The most significant difficulty facing a veterinarian is studying the animal's behaviour to reach the correct diagnosis and prevent the owner from exceeding the budget to treat the animal,” said Ali Hammad, DVM.

The 32-year old veterinarian said animals have diseases similar to humans, as they have the same system. “For example, when cancer occurs, cells increase and multiply uncontrollably until the body gets out of control. The same thing happens with animals. There are many, many diseases, such as influenza, stomach germs, bacteria, blood pressure, blood sugar, cardiovascular diseases, cholesterol, Alzheimer's, and many others that are similar between animals and humans,” he added.

Hammad cited a case of a bird that came from Saudi Arabia. He shared: “The bird was suffering from lipoma cancer, which is a type of sebaceous gland cancer. We started the operation, and it went well until the bird woke up. It looked at us as if to say thank you, but it passed away.”

He explained: “Birds have the masking phenomenon, which is the ability to hide their illness. Birds believe that if they show their illness, they become prey, so they hide their illness until it reaches the terminal stage, when the symptoms begin to appear. Then, treatment attempts will most likely fail. Doctors will not be able to save them.

Ali Hammad. Photo: Supplied

“Many bird and lizard owners must have the experience that enables them to notice the symptoms of the disease, as most animals that live in the wild and are exposed to hunting have the skills to hide the disease,” Hammad continued.

Dependence on observation

Dr. Emile Matar, veterinary surgeon at Pure Life Veterinarian Treatment, noted “it is difficult to diagnose diseases in animals because of their slow progression and dependence on observation.”

He added: "Pets, like dogs, can suffer from diseases that resemble extremely to those that afflict humans. One such disease is cognitive dysfunction – similar to Alzheimer's – which manifests in symptoms such as getting lost in familiar places, disruption in sleep patterns, and a change in learning, leading to unresponsiveness to training.”

"In the case of cognitive dysfunction, we administer acids that reduce brain oxidation, which may provide some relief. While not a cure, this treatment can help manage the symptoms of the condition, improving the quality of life for pets and their owners,” he added.

Dr. Emile Matar. Photo: Supplied

Caninsulin for diabetic dogs

Dr Matar continued: “Diabetes is one of the most common diseases in pets. It is treated by regulating a low-carbohydrate diet, and insulin is the primary treatment. "Three types of insulin are available in human pharmacies that are used for pets as well. There is one type licensed for dogs only, which is Caninsulin.”

He also explained fungi and skin diseases are transmitted from animals to humans, and these are among the most common diseases in the UAE due to the humidity.

