UAE: Free parking subscriptions announced for some residents in Sharjah

Some residents in the emirate of Sharjah will be eligible for free parking subscriptions. A new initiative was announced by Sharjah Municipality on Sunday, simplifying the parking process for people of determination and promoting a more inclusive and accessible environment in public spaces.
This service allows individuals holding special subscription cards issued by official authorities to access free public parking by linking the cards to the parking system virtually. By implementing this virtual linking process, eligible individuals can seamlessly access their parking benefits without physically placing the card on the windshield of vehicles.
The authority has made the process customer friendly by eliminating the need to visit the municipality office physically. Eligible individuals can now go through the entire process online. Below are the documents required to obtain the free parking subscriptions:
Here's how to apply:
