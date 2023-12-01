UAE: Free parking announced in Sharjah for National Day holiday

Some squares depict the beauty of the desert, while others convey the nuanced meanings of home, community, family, and future
The Sharjah Municipality on Friday announced free parking on the occasion of UAE National Day.
The municipality said that public parking will be free from Saturday, December 2 until Monday, December 4. The regular paid parking system will resume on Tuesday, December 5.
The municipality added that it excludes parking zones that are subject to fees on all days of the week, including Fridays and public holidays, and which are identified by the blue parking instruction signs.
