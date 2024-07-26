UAE: Free from years of pain, woman now hopes to be a mum after endometriosis surgery

Published: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 8:26 PM

Before she arrived in the UAE from Kenya for a life-changing surgery, medical tourist Serah W. had endured years of severe abdominal pain, many instances of misdiagnosis followed by dashed hopes of conception. Her condition also caused her to often skip work and activities she loved.

For the 34-year-old, the struggle started in her teenage years when she experienced abdominal pain, fatigue, and mood swings during her menstruation every month. She was unaware, rather not diagnosed, that she had endometriosis, a painful condition characterised by the abnormal growth of endometrial cells outside the uterus that affects approximately one in 10 women globally.

Symptoms of endometriosis often go unnoticed or are dismissed as “normal” menstrual discomfort.

Due to the chronic pain, Serah missed out on many days of work and even activities like swimming and dancing. “Endometriosis greatly slowed down my life,” she says.

Then, when Serah got married seven years ago, she was not able to conceive.

However, she saw a ray of hope when she connected with Prof. Horace Roman, Endometriosis Surgeon, and his team in Abu Dhabi. She decided to travel to the UAE capital where she was — finally — diagnosed with stage 4 endometriosis.

Prof. Roman described Serah’s condition as "severe" and "infiltrating multiple organs". “The patient had a very serious case of endometriosis that affected the rectum and sigmoid colon, causing partial blockage, and also involved the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and the navel, resulting in a frozen pelvis,” said the doctor at the Burjeel Medical City (BMC) in Abu Dhabi.

Prof. Roman, along with his colleagues Dr Rajive Paul Joy Chiriyankandath, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynecology, and Dr Ali Iyoob Valiyaveettil, Consultant & Head Gastrointestinal Surgery, devised a comprehensive treatment plan tailored to remove the extensive endometrial lesions affecting Serah's organs.

Advanced laparoscopic procedure

Employing cutting-edge technology, including the Da Vinci Robot, the surgical team performed a meticulous procedure of four-and-a-half hours to treat Serah.

“The surgery was extensive, but most successful,” said Prof. Roman. “We removed the affected tissue from the organs. She will be able to lead a normal life and her probability to conceive naturally has reasonably increased.”

For her part, Serah says: “I would advise all those struggling with endometriosis not to give up and assume that life should be like this.”

“We are endo warriors, and we are special.”

She credits her husband Stephen for being her pillar of strength during her battle with endometriosis and infertility.

“My husband has been my fuel these last few years. He has felt my pain, held my hand, and even missed work to take care of me during my bad days. I’m blessed to have him,” she said, adding that she has also found strength in prayers.