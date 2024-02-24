UAE: Free entry to museums in Sharjah this week

Published: Sat 24 Feb 2024, 3:04 PM

Here’s an opportunity for residents and tourists to explore the rich Emirati culture and heritage as museums in Sharjah are open to the public for free until March 3.

Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) will grant free entry to its museums such as Sharjah Fort (Al Hisn), Sharjah Calligraphy Museum, Bait Al Naboodah, and Hisn Khorfakkan.

Additionally, SMA has rolled out ‘Museums Express’, a mobile bus museum initiative operational in Dibba Al Hisn on February 28, and at the Heart of Sharjah on March 1 and March 3, that will enable visitors to journey through various Sharjah Museum collections.

Aside from enjoying free entry, visitors can also participate in various “workshops designed to immerse visitors in the rich tapestry of the Emirate's heritage and history,” according to SMA. These include the Al Hisn Towers workshop at Sharjah Fort (Al Hisn) that will delve into the history of the iconic 1823 AD edifice.

Visitors will learn more about the history of Sharjah and the ruling family, as well as ancient defence tactics, governance system, previous everyday life in the emirate.

Bait Al Naboodah, constructed in 1845 AD and renowned for its exquisite heritage architecture featuring Roman-inspired wooden columns and intricate decorations, will host a workshop where participants will paint floral and geometric designs on gypsum casts.

Sharjah Calligraphy Museum will offer a ‘Letter Pendant’ workshop to teach participants how to craft unique pendants featuring colourful wires, bright beads, and elegant Arabic letters to decorate phones, bags, and more. Sharjah Heritage Museum will also host workshops showcasing Arab customs and traditions.

Bait Sheikh Saeed Bin Hamad Al Qasimi in Kalba, meanwhile, will have a photo exhibition titled 'Geometric and Floral Ornaments,' highlighting artistic and structural values. Bait Al Naboodah will likewise showcase "The Art of Architectural Decoration in the Emirate of Sharjah" photo exhibition.

Additionally, Sharjah Calligraphy Museum will present the "Honourable Ornament" exhibition from March 1 until August 18, 2024.

Museums are open from Saturday to Thursday between 8am and 8pm and Friday 8pm-4pm. Visit SMA website for more information about event schedules, timings, and locations.

ALSO READ: