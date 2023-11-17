UAE: Free bus services to enjoy fireworks, shows at Sheikh Zayed Festival

Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 4:32 PM

Free public transport bus services will be provided to visitors going to the 114-day-long Sheikh Zayed Festival, which starts today in Abu Dhabi’s Al Wathba region.

This edition of the festival is packed with several surprises, fireworks and drone shows, food stalls, and activities highlighting the UAE’s rich history and heritage.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) announced that free buses at a frequency of 30 minutes will be offered to transport visitors from three different locations in Abu Dhabi and the suburbs.

The route starts from the Central Bus Station in Abu Dhabi City, goes to the Co-operative Society Supermarket in Rabdan, the Baniyas Court parking space, and finally to the festival venue in Al Wathba.

Trips start from 3pm until 10pm from Mondays to Thursdays, and return service from the festival site begins from 4.30pm till 11.30pm. Also, from Fridays to Sundays and on public holidays, the trips start at 3pm and run until 9.30pm, and return service starts at 4.30pm and ends at midnight.

The festival opens from 4pm to midnight, and until 1am during weekends and on public holidays.

Today, the opening day, visitors can enjoy the fireworks display and drone show at 10pm. Thereafter, fireworks will be there every Saturday at 10pm.

To get details about the bus service schedule, visit www.itc.gov.ae or contact the toll-free number 800850. Alternatively, you may also use the ‘Darbi’ smart app or Google Maps.

ALSO READ: