UAE foreign minister, US Secretary of State discuss situation in Middle East

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, spoke by phone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss regional issues of mutual concern.

During the phone call, they reviewed the current developments in the Middle East, particularly the situation in the Gaza Strip and its humanitarian implications, emphasising the importance of intensifying efforts to reach a ceasefire and ensure the protection of all civilians.

The two top diplomats also discussed recent developments in Lebanon and touched upon the situation in Sudan and its humanitarian consequences.

