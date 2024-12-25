UAE Football Association alleges serious refereeing errors in Arabian Gulf Cup match against Kuwait

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: UAEFA/X

The UAE Football Association expressed its strong dissatisfaction with the serious referring errors during the Arabian Gulf Cup (December 21-January 3) match between the UAE and Kuwait in Khaleeji Zain 26.

The errors affected the outcome of the match, which the UAE lost 2-1.

The Football Association expressed that the second yellow card that Kwame received was incorrect.

"Therefore, his expulsion was also incorrect, in addition to the “VAR” interventions that lack fairness," the country's football association said.

Through the letter it sent to the Gulf Federation, the Association has called for taking the necessary measures to protect the tournament and the interests of the participating teams from such errors, indicating that their repetition will negatively affect the tournament and its reputation.

Meanwhile, the UAE will face Oman in a must-win group stage game on Friday to keep their knockout round hopes alive.

“The situation is difficult, but it's not impossible. We have to recover, we should analyse and then prepare. Of course not on the pitch because we don't have too much time to train, given that we have only 72 hours,” UAE head coach Paulo Bento said after the match against Kuwait.

“We should spend all the energy in the preparation for the next game because it's still possible to qualify for the next round, even if we know that the opponent is strong and the situation is not easy.