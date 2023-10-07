UAE FNC elections 2023: Initial results, winners announced

The first-ever hybrid FNC polls saw an increase in turnout compared to figures in 2019
The UAE's Federal National Council (FNC) elections this year was hailed a success as voting ended on Saturday. Soon after polls closed, the National Elections Committee announced the preliminary results.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the winners in a post on the platform X.
"We always affirm that the state’s legislative, executive and judicial authorities and all government teams in all sectors will remain one hand to build the best future for the people of the Union. May God grant everyone success in serving the country and the people," he said.
Here are the winners based on the initial results released by the NEC:
(With inputs from WAM)
ALSO READ:
The first-ever hybrid FNC polls saw an increase in turnout compared to figures in 2019
Now, the emirate is among the top destinations in the world, ranking fourth when it comes to tourism earnings
Set up at City Centre Mirdif, the game is open to players until October 9
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged maximum restraint and an immediate ceasefire to avoid dangerous repercussions
As the temperature drops, many people are planning outdoor trips with their families and friends
Alongside in-person voting, ballots are also being cast online in the first-ever hybrid FNC elections
A first of its kind, the exhibition kicked off on Friday taking scent and fragrance lovers by storm
Among the several unique features of Abu Dhabi’s first-ever temple are its seven spires, each representing an Emirate of the UAE