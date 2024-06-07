UAE floating hospital holds entertainment events for children of Gaza

UAE Floating Hospital at Al Arish, Egypt.

Published: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 5:53 PM

The organisers of the UAE Floating Hospital in the Egyptian city of Al Arish, as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, arranged a recreational day for the children of Gaza.

The initiative aimed to alleviate the impacts of the war on them and served as a form of psychological and rehabilitative therapy.

Mona Talib Ahmed, a nurse at the hospital, said, "We organised several activities for the children to alleviate their psychological and physical suffering. These activities included drawing, Henna, and Holy Qur'an competitions, noting that such activities help in easing their distress."

She also pointed out that the hospital staff organises weekly events to entertain the children, and they also take them outside the hospital for relaxation.