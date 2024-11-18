UAE flights: Etihad to announce 10 new destinations on November 25

Etihad Airways today announced its preparations to expand to ten new destinations on a single day, in one of its most ambitious projects ever.

The airline will reveal the locations on November 25, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing journey of growth and commitment to customer service excellence.

At present, Etihad sells tickets to 83 destinations. The 10 new destinations will grow Etihad's total number of cities served to 93.

Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We're almost ready to announce the new destinations which will excite and delight our customers. We have already unveiled three new destinations for 2025 - Prague, Warsaw and Al Alamein, but now we are taking it to another level.

"Etihad is accelerating its growth strategy with an impressive announcement of 10 new destinations on a single day," he added.