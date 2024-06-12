UAE flights: Etihad carries 1.5 million passengers in May

They will be competing in football, cricket, and volleyball tournaments, among other activities
UAE’s national airline, Etihad Airways, has carried about 1.5 million passengers in May, marking a 38 per cent increase as compared to the same month last year.
The Abu Dhabi-based carrier has also welcomed two million more passengers from January to May this year compared to the same first five months of 2023.
Likewise, Etihad Airways saw its passenger load factor — the metric used to measures the percentage of available seating capacity filled with passengers — average at 84 per cent across the month.
Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, noted a strong positive growth trajectory throughout the year. "We achieved a 38 per cent year-to-date increase in passengers, and our YTD (year to date) passenger count has reached 7.2 million, meaning we've already welcomed two million more passengers this year than the same period of 2023 (at 5.2 milion from January to May)," he said.
“Our rolling 12-month passenger numbers, to the end of May 2024, now stand at just over 16 million,” he added.
Etihad’s operating fleet size has also risen by 15 aircraft year-on-year to 90.
“In May, after intense months of activity involving teams across the airline, we brought the first of the six A321neos expected in 2024 into operation,” said Neves, adding: “These aircraft further boost our growing network and frequencies, and deliver a 20 per cent fuel burn and CO2 emissions advantage, underling our commitment to more modern and efficient aircraft.”
